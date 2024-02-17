Red Rice Restaurant & Catering
Breakfast
NEW YORK BREAKFAST SANDWICHES SERVED ON A ROLL
RED RICE SPECIALTIES IN HONOR OF HER GRANDMOTHERS
JUST LIKE GRANDMA'S
GRITS & ...
A LA CARTE
Lunch / Dinner Menu
Dinners
- Turkey Wing$17.00
Baked & Smothered. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
- Jerk Chicken$17.00
Char-Grilled. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
- Salmon$20.00
Grilled. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
- Shrimp (6)$18.00
Grilled. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
- Steak$22.00
Grilled. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
- Lamb Chops$27.00
Grilled. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
- Oxtails ( Sat & Sun Only )$28.00
Braised & Stewed. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides. Available ONLY Saturday and Sunday.
- Fried Fish$17.00
Fried. Comes with red rice and 2 additional sides.
Plates
Sides
Rasta Pasta
Sandwiches
Meat Add-ons
Desserts & Beverages
Desserts
Red Rice Catering Location and Hours
(678) 927-9099
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM